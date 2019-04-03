You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Facebook cannot guarantee interference-free EU elections: Zuckerberg

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 7:07 AM

lwx_FB_030419_41.jpg
Facebook Inc is much better than it was in 2016 at tackling election interference but cannot guarantee the site will not be used to undermine European Parliament elections in May, chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBLIN] Facebook Inc is much better than it was in 2016 at tackling election interference but cannot guarantee the site will not be used to undermine European Parliament elections in May, chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.

Chastened since suspected Russian operatives used Facebook and other social media to influence an election that surprisingly brought Donald Trump to power in the United States, Facebook has said it has ploughed resources and staff into safeguarding the May 26 EU vote.

Mr Zuckerberg said there had been a lot of important elections since 2016 that have been relatively clean and demonstrated the defences it has built up to protect their integrity.

"We've certainly made a lot of progress ... But no, I don't think anyone can guarantee in a world where you have nation states that are trying to interfere in elections, there's no single thing we can do and say okay we've now solved the issue," Mr Zuckerberg told Irish national broadcaster RTE in an interview.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is an ongoing arms race where we're constantly building up our defences and these sophisticated governments are also evolving their tactics."

US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia ran a disinformation and hacking operation to undermine the American democratic process and help Republican Trump's 2016 campaign. Moscow denies interfering in the election.

Under pressure from EU regulators to do more to guard against foreign meddling in the bloc's upcoming legislative election, Facebook toughened its rules on political advertising in Europe last week.

It also announced plans to ramp up efforts to fight misinformation ahead of the vote and will partner with German news agency DPA to boost its fact checking.

"Here in the EU for the upcoming elections we are bringing the full battery of all of the strategies and tools that worked very well in a lot of important elections so far so I've a lot of confidence," Mr Zuckerberg said during a trip to Dublin, home to Facebook's international headquarters.

"But I think that we should expect that for some of these countries that are out there that are trying to interfere, they are just going to keep trying, so we need to stay ahead of that and keep on doing this work in order to stay ahead."

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
4 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

Must Read

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

lwx_singrafflest_030419_5.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after three straight quarters of decline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening