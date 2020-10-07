Facebook pulls Trump post for minimising Covid-19 danger

Get our introductory offer at only
[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Tuesday removed a post by US President Donald Trump for downplaying Covid-19 danger by saying the season flu is more deadly, in a rare step against the American leader by the leading social network.
A day after checking out of a hospital where he received first...
