You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Facebook says fake accounts from China aimed at US politics

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 6:50 AM

nz_fb_230930.jpg
Facebook said on Tuesday it derailed a network of fakes accounts out of China that had recently taken aim at the US presidential race.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook said on Tuesday it derailed a network of fakes accounts out of China that had recently taken aim at the US presidential race.

The takedown came as part of the social networks fight against "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" and marked the first time Facebook had seen such a campaign based in China targeting US politics, according to head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher.

Facebook did not connect the campaign to the Chinese government, saying its investigation found links to individuals in the Fujian province of China.

In the takedown, Facebook removed 155 accounts, 11 pages, 9 groups and 6 Instagram accounts for violating its policy against foreign interference in deceptive schemes.

The campaign out of China focused primarily on the Philippines and South East Asia more broadly, and just a bit on the US, according to Gleicher.

SEE ALSO

Intel gets US licences to supply some products to Huawei

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Posts particularly commented about naval activity in the South China Sea, including US Navy ships, Facebook said.

The account holders would have had to use techniques to circumvent China's "Great Firewall," which bans the US social network.

Mr Gleicher said the people running the pages posed as locals in places they targeted, and tried to hide their locations using virtual private network software.

The network posted in South East Asia about Beijing's interest in the South China Sea; Hong Kong, and in support of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Facebook said.

The network had evidently been active since at least 2018, only recently starting to post content both in for and against US President Donal Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, according to Gleicher.

"The operation had been running a while aimed at Southeast Asia; its aim at the US seemed nascent and ineffective," Mr Gleicher said during a briefing with journalists.

"These actors had hardly posted anything; it looked like audience building."

About 133,000 people followed one or more of the campaigns Facebook pages, and around 61,000 people had joined one or more of its online groups, according to the California-based social network.

The campaign had only spent about US$60 on ads at Facebook, paid for in Chinese yuan, Mr Gleicher said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

World should not be dominated by China-US 'rivalry': Macron

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] World leaders must not let themselves be dominated by a power struggle between the...

Sep 23, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

No-deal Brexit will hit UK economy more than Covid-19: study

[LONDON] A "no-deal" Brexit could be three times more costly to Britain's economy in the long term than the...

Sep 23, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

In major move, China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Tuesday that the world's largest greenhouse...

Sep 23, 2020 06:39 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rebound slightly, supported by oil and tobacco

[BENGALURU] A jump in oil and tobacco shares helped European stocks close higher on Tuesday, with the main indexes...

Sep 23, 2020 06:35 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil edges up a day after selloff; rangebound ahead of US crude stocks data

[NEW YORK] Oil prices settled slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of weekly US inventory figures, rebounding modestly...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Coronavirus: No new locations or new clusters announced on Tuesday; no new cases in the community

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.