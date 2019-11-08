You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Facebook unveils steps to combat 2020 US elections disinformation

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 8:32 AM

rk_ FBlogo_081119.jpg
Facebook on Thursday publicised the steps it is taking to combat foreign interference and online disinformation in the 2020 US elections.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Thursday publicised the steps it is taking to combat foreign interference and online disinformation in the 2020 US elections.

Measures include better securing the accounts of elected officials, indicating the ownership of political pages, or introducing clearer fact-checking labels, the social media giant said in a statement to investors.

"We have a responsibility to stop abuse and election interference on our platform," said the text, based on a blog post issued late last month by Facebook vice-president of integrity Guy Rosen and other executives.

The stepped-up measures, first announced by chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, mark the latest effort by Facebook to prevent a repeat of the online disinformation that marred the 2016 US election.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 08:55 AM
Government & Economy

Japan September household spending surged 9.5% before tax hike

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending surged 9.5 per cent year-on-year in September, official data released on Friday...

Nov 8, 2019 08:53 AM
Government & Economy

China, US agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed

[WASHINGTON] China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods in a "phase one"...

Nov 8, 2019 08:39 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: EHT, SPH Reit, LMIRT, Genting, MoneyMax, MindChamps

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Nov 8, 2019 08:33 AM
Companies & Markets

MoneyMax Q3 profit more than triples to S$3m

MONEYMAX Financial Services reported profit for the third quarter more than tripled to S$3.0 million, from S$990,000...

Nov 8, 2019 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on trade optimism

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street on hopes of a China-US trade deal,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly