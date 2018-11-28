You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Facebook was warned of alleged Russian meddling back in 2014

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 6:50 AM

2018-11-27T144426Z_983106985_RC1AB02679A0_RTRMADP_3_FACEBOOK-PRIVACY-BRITAIN (1).JPG
Facebook acknowledged on Tuesday that its engineers had flagged suspicious Russian activity as early as 2014 - long before it became public - but did not confirm evidence of a coordinated campaign.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Facebook acknowledged on Tuesday that its engineers had flagged suspicious Russian activity as early as 2014 - long before it became public - but did not confirm evidence of a coordinated campaign.

The revelation came as the British Parliament held hearings featuring lawmakers from nine countries into how the social media behemoth was being used to manipulate major election results.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg refused to attend the meeting and organisers pulled up an empty chair in front of a spot with his nameplate at the shoehorn-shaped table in the House of Commons committee room in London.

Mr Zuckerberg's company is reeling from a series of crises linked to its handling of alleged Russian meddling in both the 2016 US presidential election and that year's British referendum on leaving the European Union.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Committee chief Damian Collins said he reviewed internal Facebook emails showing the company's engineers telling management in October 2014 that Russian IP addresses were accessing "three billion data points a day" on the network.

The emails were seized from the now-defunct US software provider Six4Three under a rarely used UK parliamentary enforcement procedure.

Six4Three is suing Facebook and the emails cited by Mr Collins have been sealed by a California court. He did not release their content on Tuesday.

NO 'SPECIFIC RUSSIAN ACTIVITY' 

Facebook argued on Tuesday that the emails referred to by Mr Collins were taken out of context.

"The engineers who had flagged these initial concerns subsequently looked into this further and found no evidence of specific Russian activity," Facebook said in a statement provided to AFP.

It was unclear from the company's wording if its engineers found no evidence of suspicious activity or whether that activity could not be linked directly to Russia.

Mr Collins appeared flustered as he tried to get Facebook's attending vice-president Richard Allan to explain what exactly happened in 2014.

"If Russian IP addresses were pulling down a huge amount of data from the platform was that reported or was that just kept, as so often seems to be the case, within the family and not talked about?" Mr Collins asked.

Mr Allan responded by saying: "Any information you have seen... is at best partial and at worst potentially misleading."

The Facebook executive added that the emails were "unverified partial accounts".

'FRATBOY BILLIONAIRES' 

An investigative piece published last week by The New York Times said Facebook misled the public about what it knew about Russia's meddling in the US campaign.

The story added that Facebook executives then used a PR firm to spread negative stories about other Silicon Valley companies and deflect anger away from itself.

Facebook ended its contract with the PR company days after the article's publication.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has cited Russian campaign interference as one of the factors that helped tip the presidential race in Donald Trump's favour.

Facebook's Allan disagreed.

"We did spot this activity that was wrong, shouldn't have happened, was political activity directed from Russia," said Mr Allan.

But he added that the crux of the problem was campaign spending.

"If you say to me was the election won because of this mass of (campaign spending) activity here, or because of this small amount of activity over here, I think it's reasonable to say let's start by looking - if we think there is a problem - at campaign spending generally."

He also appeared unable to placate committee members' anger at Mr Zuckerberg's refusal to show up.

"Who advised Mr. Zuckerberg?" asked Canadian politician Charlie Angus. "Was that his decision or did Facebook say - to protect Mr Zuckerberg - to stay away from this meeting?"

"I will take responsibility for decision-making around appearances," Mr Allan replied.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

Must Read

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

Nov 28, 2018
ASEAN Business

Vietnam ranks top in total funds raised via IPOs across S-E Asia

BT_20181128_CHUNSING_3629139.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Technology

Semiconductor firm SSMC opens S$300m facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening