You are here

Home > Government & Economy
SINGAPORE ECONOMY

Factory output up 13% in April, biomedical manufacturing doubles

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

rk_biomed-manufacture_270520.jpg
Singapore's manufacturing output in April increased for a second consecutive month on a surge in biomedical manufacturing amid the Covid-19 crisis, preliminary figures from the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday showed.
PHOTO: CREDO BIOMEDICAL

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output in April increased for a second consecutive month on a surge in biomedical manufacturing amid the Covid-19 crisis, preliminary figures from the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday showed.

On a year-on-year basis, manufacturing...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

UK PM Johnson faces growing rebellion over aide's lockdown trip

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday faced a mounting internal rebellion, including a...

May 27, 2020 07:09 AM
Banking & Finance

Facebook wallet for Libra digital coins renamed 'Novi'

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook's virtual wallet for yet-to-be-minted Libra digital coins was renamed "Novi" on Tuesday....

May 27, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

SpaceX readies for blast-off with Nasa astronauts aboard

[KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, United States] Gray skies loomed over Florida's Atlantic coast on Tuesday, just one day...

May 27, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Germany extends distancing rules to end of June

[BERLIN] Germany has extended social distancing rules aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus epidemic to...

May 27, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Trump sounds warning over Hong Kong's future

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that Hong Kong could lose its status as a global financial...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.