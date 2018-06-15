You are here
NEWS ANALYSIS
Faster US rate hikes to have mixed impact on Singapore
One concern for Singapore and the region is the prospect of investment funds flowing out to US-dollar assets
Singapore
THE United States Federal Reserve's decision to step up the pace of interest rate increases signals its optimism about the economy but will likely have a mixed impact on Singapore and Asia.
On the one hand, a stronger US economy spells good news for regional exporters.
