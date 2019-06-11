You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Favourite Johnson vows tax cut as race to succeed PM May starts

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190611_NAHJOHNSON11ZG6U_3805243.jpg
Mr Johnson is the bookmakers' clear favourite and, polls say, the most popular with the 160,000 Conservative Party members.

London

BORIS Johnson promised tax cuts for higher earners if he becomes Britain's next prime minister as the crowded race to replace Theresa May officially begins on Monday in the shadow of the Brexit turmoil.

Mrs May stepped down as leader of the ruling Conservative Party on Friday having failed three times to get parliament to support her European Union divorce deal.

Nominations must be submitted on Monday, with each of the 11 candidates who have said they would run needing to secure at least eight backers from the Conservatives' 300-plus elected lawmakers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A number of the contenders look set to fall short of the support needed and voting later this week will whittle the field down further.

Former foreign minister Johnson is the bookmakers' clear favourite and, according to polls, the most popular with the 160,000 party members who will ultimately decide the next leader.

His pledge to raise the point at which workers begin paying a 40 per cent income tax to £80,000 (S$138,578) from £50,000 led the media headlines on Monday.

The move would cost £9.6 billion annually and be partly funded by using money set aside in the current budget to deal with the consequences of Brexit, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Mr Johnson, who has also suggested that Britain could withhold a previously agreed £39 billion Brexit payment, is one of a number of candidates who has stated that Britain would leave the European Union with or without a deal on the current date of Oct 31.

Several of the other leading hopefuls will set out their stall on Monday, and while all are keen to set out policies beyond Brexit, that issue will dominate the agenda.

Dominic Raab, one of the most hardline Brexit advocates who says he would rather leave without a deal than delay the exit, will launch his campaign under the banner of "Building a Fairer Britain".

Another, Andrea Leadsom, said on Monday she was proposing a"managed exit" by Oct 31 while Interior Minister Sajid Javid said his priority was to leave with a deal.

At the other end of the Brexit spectrum, Matt Hancock, who has ruled out leaving the bloc without a deal, will launch his campaign by promising Britain "a fresh start" with a pro-business platform aimed at reaching new, younger voters.

Pensions Minister Amber Rudd, who is backing Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and opposes a no-deal departure from the European Union, told BBC radio: "To me, it's not enough to say we're definitely leaving by Oct 31 without addressing how you are going to resolve it.

"The facts are the same and whoever becomes the next prime minister is going to be faced with the same arithmetic that the prime minister was," she said, adding that parliament would find a way to block a no-deal Brexit.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who was also considered to be among the favourites, is hoping to get his campaign back on track after he admitted taking cocaine when he was a young journalist.

Mr Gove apologised for what he said was a mistake but critics accused him of hypocrisy, pointing out that he had signed off on rules to ban teachers for life for taking cocaine in a previous role as education minister.

While the Conservative leadership battle unfolds, Mrs May remains as prime minister, with her replacement due to be in place by the end of July. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Monetary loosening 'may be enough for Asia-Pac economies for now'

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

Q3 hiring in Singapore 'stable but weaker than elsewhere in Asia-Pac'

Inflation rate of Singapore worker health insurance in 2018: 10%

China exports grow despite US tariffs, but imports slump most in nearly three years

Japan's Q1 GDP grows at faster pace, but trade war blunts outlook

Editor's Choice

BT_20190611_JASTIMULUS_3805157.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Monetary loosening 'may be enough for Asia-Pac economies for now'

Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

New 'digital telcos' start to feel the burn

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 It starts from the top
4 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report
5 Lee family's offer for 800 Super 'fair and reasonable': independent adviser

Must Read

Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

BT_20190611_CHEXPORTS11KF56_3805159.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

China exports grow despite US tariffs, but imports slump most in nearly three years

Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Inflation rate of Singapore worker health insurance in 2018: 10%

BT_20190611_VPGREEN_3805076.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Opinion

Green bonds for a climate-resilient future

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening