You are here
F&B industry fears looming 'correction'
On top of labour costs and price competition comes a lower foreign worker quota and possible pullback in consumer spending
Singapore
CUTS to the services sector's foreign worker quotas may be the latest blow to the food and beverage (F&B) services industry, which has come under pressure on various fronts.
While labour costs are a traditional bugbear, price competition is also a concern in Singapore
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg