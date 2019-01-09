You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fears are growing about the EU's presidency host

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 11:18 PM

[BUCHAREST] The European Union presidency is bringing some unwanted attention for its current host.

Romania only assumed the helm of the bloc's council on Jan 1 - kicking off a six-month stint that includes the date the UK officially quits the EU. But even the growing alarm over Brexit is proving insufficient to silence controversy about Romania itself.

The Black Sea nation's foreign minister was given a rough ride this week on the BBC's Newsnight program. Starting out with questions on Prime Minister Theresa May's struggling exit agreement, the interview quickly switched to Romania's plans to pardon hundreds of officials convicted for corruption - including the country's de facto leader.

The minister muttered something about overcrowded prisons and looked somewhat surprised when his response was labeled "absurd" by the host.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It's not just television news that's worried. On the eve of the presidency, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said some of the government's plans - widely viewed as a rollback of progress to tackle corruption - are a risk for Europe.

"Romania's six months in charge of the bloc's agenda will likely be overshadowed by the growing rule-of-law concerns in the country and mounting budget woes," Otilia Dhand, a Brussels-based analyst for political-risk consultancy Teneo Intelligence, said in a note.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

France, Germany approve extension of reconciliation treaty to shore up EU

French consumer confidence drops to lowest since November 2014

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Eurozone unemployment falls to decade-low in November

EU banking watchdog says new cryptoasset rules may be needed

BOJ mulls unpleasant policy options if Fed puts rate hikes on hold

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
3 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
4 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
5 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel

Must Read

bp_sgcondo_080119_33.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

sgsky.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73k7nrhb941pbiug09_doc73k7w65cjytrx90z9o3.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buyout offer for Cityneon closes with 99% shares acquired; firm to delist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening