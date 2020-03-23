You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed announces second wave of stimulus to support economy

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 8:58 PM

doc79tufvafquh19xl30att_doc796uwmrta28npv0anec.jpg
The Federal Reserve will take on a slew of efforts, many aimed at directly aiding employers and households, as well as cities and states.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve on Monday announced a massive second wave of initiatives to support a shuttered US economy, including buying an unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low and setting up programmes to ensure credit flows to corporations and state and local governments.

The Fed will buy Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities "in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy," and will also buy agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, according to a statement. The Fed had said a week ago it would buy at least US$500 billion of Treasuries and US$200 billion of agency MBS.

Under the new programmes the Fed will take on a slew of efforts, many aimed at directly aiding employers and households, as well as cities and states.

The Fed will support "the flow of credit to employers, consumers and businesses by establishing new programmes that, taken together, will provide up to US$300 billion in new financing." It will be backed by US$30 billion from the Treasury's Exchange Stabilisation Fund.

The Fed also "expects to announce soon the establishment of a Main Street Business Lending Program to support lending to eligible small-and-medium sized businesses, complementing efforts" by the Small Business Administration.

SEE ALSO

MAS issues Covid-19 advisory to financial institutions

Two more programmes were created to support large employers - a Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility for new bond and loan issuance, and a Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility to provide liquidity for outstanding corporate bonds.

Yet another programme, a Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, will "enable the issuance of asset-backed securities backed by student loans, auto loans, credit card loans, loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and certain other assets."

The central bank also said it would also expand the existing Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility to include a wider range of securities, including including municipal variable-rate demand notes, a step aimed at assisting states and cities.

Finally, the Fed said it would expand the existing Commercial Paper Funding Facility to also include high-quality municipal debt, another move to help cash-strapped states and cities.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

MAS issues Covid-19 advisory to financial institutions

54 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; 48 cases imported

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong bars non-residents, limits alcohol over virus

Malaysia coronavirus cases up by 212 in biggest daily jump

Next MAS decision to be released March 30, instead of April

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 23, 2020 08:53 PM
Government & Economy

MAS issues Covid-19 advisory to financial institutions

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued an advisory to all financial institutions in Singapore, telling...

Mar 23, 2020 08:20 PM
Government & Economy

54 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; 48 cases imported

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has confirmed 54 new Covid-19 cases, including 48 that are imported, the Ministry of Health (...

Mar 23, 2020 07:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Frencken Group's operations in Bangi to continue operations

EQUIPMENT service provider Frencken Group said on Monday that it has received approval from the authorities in...

Mar 23, 2020 06:57 PM
Companies & Markets

UMS Holdings Penang factory to remain closed till March 31

PRECISION engineering firm UMS Holdings said on Monday that its factory in Penang will remain closed till March 31,...

Mar 23, 2020 06:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC and PepsiCo veterans appointed to DBS’ board of directors

DBS Group announced after trading hours on Monday that it is appointing ex-GIC stalwart Anthony Lim and former...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.