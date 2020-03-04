You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed cut alone not enough to boost confidence: Chan Chun Sing

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 10:04 PM

doc79k32gjaxmbymsg46rg_doc79a6yz99xee12nnstmss.jpg
Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said it'll take more than an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve to boost sentiment in the global economy amid a spreading coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO:SPH

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said it'll take more than an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve to boost sentiment in the global economy amid a spreading coronavirus outbreak.

"It takes more than just a Fed cut to restore the confidence because people must see and feel for themselves the confidence in how governments are handling this in a coherent way," Mr Chan said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg TV's Haslinda Amin.

The Fed on Tuesday slashed interest rates by half a percentage point in the first such emergency move since the 2008 financial crisis, reflecting global policy makers' concern about the virus's impact on growth.

"I'm not sure that I would characterise it as a panic but I think many central banks in the world would want to work together to try to restore confidence in the current situation," Mr Chan said.

It's "too early to say" if the global economy will plunge into recession, Mr Chan said, although there's growing concern the recovery will be U-shaped, or L-shaped, implying a more protracted rebound.

SEE ALSO

Singapore 'must emerge stronger' by working together: Chan

Trade-reliant Singapore last month lowered its economic growth forecast for 2020 to a midpoint of 0.5%, from 1.5%. It also unveiled a budget with S$6.4 billion in targeted measures to support sectors hurt by the virus outbreak and US-China trade tensions last year.

Mr Chan said he remains "cautiously optimistic" about the city state's manufacturing outlook. While some sectors will require adjustment, there are others like biopharma and digital technology, that may do better, he said.

On the electronics sector, "in the short term, I think you will see a bit of turbulence but the longer term trend, with the introduction of 5G and associated technologies, that will lead the global electronics recovery," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

2 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Super Tuesday triumph for Biden sets up one-on-one battle against Sanders

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia's new prime minister delays parliament session by two months

Singapore introduces measures to cut HFC emission; S$24.8m climate-friendly package for households

Singapore's waterworks to be 100% solar-powered, PUB to lead coastal protection

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

2 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Two new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on...

Mar 4, 2020 09:23 PM
Government & Economy

Super Tuesday triumph for Biden sets up one-on-one battle against Sanders

[LOS ANGELES] A resurgent Joe Biden rolled to victories across the South, Midwest and New England on the biggest day...

Mar 4, 2020 08:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudis want Opec+ to cut more than 1 million barrels a day

[LONDON] Saudi Arabia is urging Opec+ to agree to an oil-output cut of more than 1 million barrels a day to...

Mar 4, 2020 08:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Astaka allays concerns over key persons' cessations and CEO choice

THE sponsor for Catalist-listed property player Astaka has said that it was not aware of any concerns which...

Mar 4, 2020 08:34 PM
Real Estate

HDB to do away with re-offer of balance flats exercise: Lawrence Wong

THE Housing & Development Board (HDB) is doing away with the re-offer of balance flats (ROF) exercises, so that...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.