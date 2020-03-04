You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed cuts rate by half point in urgent move

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

nz_fed_040320.jpg
The US Federal Reserve delivered an emergency half-percentage point interest rate cut on Tuesday in a bid to shield the country's longest-ever economic expansion from the spreading novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

THE US Federal Reserve delivered an emergency half-percentage point interest rate cut on Tuesday in a bid to shield the country's longest-ever economic expansion from the spreading novel coronavirus.

"The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," the Fed said in a statement. "In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by half a percentage point." It was a unanimous vote for the emergency cut to a range of 1 to 1.25 per cent. The Fed had reduced the rate three times in 2019 totalling 75 basis points.

Wall Street stocks rose after the Fed action. At 1505 GMT, the Dow Jones was at 27,040.74, up 1.3 per cent. But there was no runaway surge with the Fed action widely expected by the markets. The S&P 500 gained 1.4 per cent to 3,133.37.

The central bank also said it is "closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

SEE ALSO

Don't skimp on rent relief, Chan Chun Sing tells landlords

The Fed, which said in the statement that the "fundamentals of the US economy remain strong", acted hours after its chairman Jerome Powell and finance chiefs from the Group of Seven nations said they would "use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks." BLOOMBERG, AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 12:28 AM
Life & Culture

Architecture's top prize awarded to two women

[NEW YORK] Dublin-based Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara were awarded the Pritzker prize on Tuesday - the first...

Mar 4, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Nikola Corp to go public at over US$3.3b valuation

[NEW YORK] Electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp said on Tuesday it plans to list on the Nasdaq by merging with a...

Mar 4, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Trump insists US Fed should 'further ease' rates

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump greeted the Fed's unexpected rate cut Tuesday by insisting, once again, that...

Mar 4, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

Skype co-founder’s Oriente secures US$20 million in debt funding facility 

ONLINE lending startup Oriente announced late on Wednesday that it has secured a US$20 million debt funding facility...

Mar 3, 2020 11:47 PM
Stocks

European stocks jump, bond yields slide after Fed's emergency rate cut

[LONDON] European stocks extended gains and bond yields fell in a sharp risk-on trade after the US Federal Reserve...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.