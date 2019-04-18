You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed may need to buy more bonds than before crisis to manage US rates: official

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 7:17 AM

BP_Fed_180419_23.jpg
The Federal Reserve may need to buy more government bonds than it did before the 2008 financial crisis and conduct other money-market operations to implement its current approach to managing US interest rates, a top central bank official said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The Federal Reserve may need to buy more government bonds than it did before the 2008 financial crisis and conduct other money-market operations to implement its current approach to managing US interest rates, a top central bank official said on Wednesday.

The Fed this year decided to indefinitely manage short-term interest rates by tweaking the interest it pays banks on excess money they keep at the central bank, a process that requires the central bank to keep a larger "balance sheet" and more bank reserves on hand than it did prior to the global financial crisis.

After that crisis, the Fed bulked up its holdings by buying Treasuries using bank reserves it created. In March, Fed officials decided to stop letting those reserves and its bond holdings decline. And to keep control of rates, officials will eventually have to start buying bonds again and building up bank reserves.

"The size of these purchases will need to be larger than similar pre-crisis operations", in part because the Fed's other liabilities – including paper currency and the US government's accounts – are bigger, Federal Reserve Bank of New York official Lorie Logan said in remarks prepared for delivery at an event in New York. The purchases would be "gradual and mechanical", she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Logan is head of market operations monitoring and analysis at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which implements the Fed's monetary policies by trading in the market and managing the central bank's portfolio.

She said bank reserves are currently ample enough to manage interest rates well currently.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

lwx_singapore_180419_2.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

BT_20190418_NRJEWEL_3757154.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening