You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed officials not sure about hikes beyond June

It seems like they couldn't agree on anything beyond the next meeting, says an economist about the May meeting
Fri, May 25, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

FEDERAL Reserve officials signalled they are set to raise interest rates at their meeting in June, but sent no clear message on whether they'd hike one or two more times this year following that move.

US central bankers said "it would likely soon be appropriate" to increase the benchmark policy rate, according to a record of their May 1-2 meeting released on Wednesday, confirming investor expectations for a move next month. Beyond that, officials "expressed a range of views on the amount of further policy firming that would likely be required".

"It seems like they couldn't agree on anything beyond the next meeting," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC in New York. "They're really, truly going to be taking this one meeting at a time."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Inflation rose at the committee's targeted pace of a 2 per cent annual rate in March, yet officials were cautious on whether that was sustainable given that prices had been mostly below that goal for the past six years.

"It was noted that it was premature to conclude that inflation would remain at levels around 2 per cent, especially after several years in which inflation had persistently run below the committee's 2 per cent objective," the minutes said.

The commentary was somewhat unusual given the data in hand: unemployment at the lowest level in 17 years, wages gradually moving higher and the economic expansion apparently on a firm footing.

"There was very little concern about overheating and inflation overshooting too much," said Julia Coronado, president of Macropolicy Perspectives LLC in New York. "There was more concern that the recent progress cannot be sustained."

March forecasts by the Federal Open Market Committee showed the committee split between three and four hikes this year, excluding three outliers. That outlook will be updated at the FOMC's June 12-13 meeting, after which chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference.

As noted in their May 2 statement, which inserted a second reference to their "symmetric" inflation target, the committee said it wouldn't be concerned if inflation overshot the target.

A temporary period of inflation "modestly above 2 per cent would be consistent with the committee's symmetric inflation objective and could be helpful in anchoring longer-run inflation expectations," the minutes said.

"They could have sounded a lot more optimistic about the economy, and confirmed expectations for four increases this year, but they didn't do that," said Michael Hanson, chief US macro strategist at TD Securities in New York. "This is a committee that feels like it has been head-faked one too many times on inflation."

Since the May meeting, the dollar has continued to strengthen, oil prices are higher, and 30-year mortgage rates have also moved up. Tightening US financial conditions have been felt sharply in some emerging markets, with Argentine and Turkish currencies retreating sharply.

Fed officials have little foresight into what exiting from post-crisis, ultra-easy monetary policy will mean for the US economy - let alone the rest of the world - and that may be one reason why they are reluctant to look beyond the next meeting. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Services expand at fastest pace in 3 years, but manufacturing still powers economy

Full-year NODX growth forecast untouched by low Q1 showing

Media sentiment can provide useful gauge of economy's health: MTI

Trump cancels summit with Kim scheduled for June 12 in Singapore

Editor's Choice

May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
4 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
5 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Services expand at fastest pace in 3 years, but manufacturing still powers economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening