You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed puts hard number on how much trade uncertainty dragged down growth

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 11:36 AM

nz_fedd_060919.jpg
Trade-policy uncertainty is holding back global economic growth and may weigh on the world economy into 2020, according to a Federal Reserve research note that puts some hard numbers on an argument the US central bank has made for months.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Trade-policy uncertainty is holding back global economic growth and may weigh on the world economy into 2020, according to a Federal Reserve research note that puts some hard numbers on an argument the US central bank has made for months.

The rise in trade conflicts in the first half of 2018 "accounts for a decline in the level of global GDP of about 0.8 per cent by the first half of 2019," Dario Caldara and his four co-authors conclude in the note posted on the Fed's website on Sept 4.

"Had trade tensions not escalated again in May and June 2019, the drag on GDP would have subsequently started to ease," they add. "However, renewed uncertainty since May of 2019 points to additional knock-on effects that may push down GDP further in the second half of 2019 and in 2020."

US President Donald Trump's threat in late May to impose tariffs on Mexico, unless it stemmed illegal immigration over the US border, rattled financial markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

TRADE COSTS

Chairman Jerome Powell cited trade-policy uncertainty and weak global growth as he explained the Fed's July 31 decision to lower interest rates by a quarter percentage point, with investors fully pricing another such move when policy makers meet later this month.

The research note marks an attempt by the Fed to quantify the costs of a redrawing of the global trading regime by the US and other nations. It also pushes back against Trump's campaign to shift the blame for financial market volatility and perceived risks to the economy away from the trade war and onto the US central bank.

The president blasted the Fed in a series of tweets for doing "NOTHING!" about a strengthening US dollar, saying that it hurts American exporters. He also claimed, "We don't have a tariff problem (we are reigning in bad and/or unfair players), we have a Fed problem. They don't have a clue!"

The Fed board research staff measured trade-policy uncertainty using word searches of seven major newspapers and the quarterly earnings calls of US companies.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Hong Kong braces for weekend protests as Carrie Lam fails to appease activists

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

Japan real wages drop for 7th straight month in July

Japan's July household spending up for 8th straight month, but at slower pace

North Korea wants reduced UN aid presence

No place like home: China firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Must Read

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

Sep 6, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, MCT, HPH Trust, SATS, Del Monte, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

BT_20190906_SCHWAB_3885153.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office by year's end

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly