You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed saw elevated risks in October while deciding to go on hold

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

US FEDERAL Reserve officials stressed that risks to the US economy remained elevated as they agreed to put interest rates on hold following their third cut this year.

Many participants saw downside risks to the economic outlook as elevated, "further underscoring the case for a rate cut at this meeting", according to minutes of the Oct 29-30 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) session released on Wednesday in Washington.

"In particular, risks to the outlook associated with global economic growth and international trade were still seen as significant," the minutes continued. "The risk that a global growth slowdown would further weigh on the domestic economy remained prominent."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The FOMC lowered rates by a quarter percentage point at its October gathering, the third such move in three months. At his press conference following the announcement, chairman Jerome Powell said monetary policy was "in a good place", signalling rates would stay on hold until officials saw a "material" change in their economic outlook.

SEE ALSO

Federal Reserve members unanimously reject negative interest rates: minutes

The minutes showed "most participants" judged policy would be well-calibrated after the Oct 30 cut and "likely would remain so as long as incoming information about the economy did not result in a material reassessment of the economic outlook".

"Some" officials, however, had preferred to leave rates steady at the meeting because their forecasts for the economy remained favourable. A "few" also said cutting rates would raise financial stability risks.

At the gathering, a couple of participants said the committee should reinforce its statement with additional communications indicating that another rate reduction "was unlikely in the near term unless incoming information was consistent with a significant slowdown in the pace of economic activity", the minutes showed.

Kansas City Fed president Esther George and Boston's Eric Rosengren voted against the rate cut, as they had in July and September, preferring to keep rates steady. In addition, the minutes showed a couple of participants who backed a cut said the decision was "a close call".

The committee also wrestled with the option of introducing a permanent programme aimed at providing liquidity to overnight funding markets, a so-called standing repo facility, though it did not make a decision.

"A standing fixed-rate repo facility would likely provide substantial assurance of control over the federal funds rate, but use of the facility could become stigmatised, particularly if the rate was set at a relatively high level," the minutes said.

"Conversely, a standing facility with a rate set at a relatively low level could result in larger and more frequent repo operations than would be appropriate."

The minutes also said that by effectively offering as-needed liquidity, "such a facility could increase the risk that some institutions may take on an undesirably high amount of liquidity risk". Officials also considered "modestly sized, relatively frequent repo operations designed to provide a high degree of readiness should the need for larger operations arise." BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

2019 GDP forecast range revised upwards after Q3 outperformance

2019 growth forecasts for NODX, trade pared back

Singapore firms' R&D spend has lifted productivity: MTI economists

Business closures up across all sectors, except for transport and storage

Britain's borrowing surges this year even before huge election spending promises

Singapore brand name a valuable resource in Latin America: PM Lee

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 12:05 AM
Transport

Electric cars a major challenge for supermarkets, gas stations

[LOS ANGELES] The rise of electric cars is proving a challenge not only for auto makers but also gas stations,...

Nov 21, 2019 11:48 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales rise more than expected in October

[WASHINGTON] US home sales increased more than expected in October and house prices rose at the fastest pace in more...

Nov 21, 2019 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort climbs even as Republican sentiment slumps

[WASHINGTON] A gauge of US consumer sentiment improved for the first time in five weeks, though surprisingly without...

Nov 21, 2019 11:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust bags first S$200m sustainability-linked loan

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust (MLT) has made its first move into sustainable financing with a S$200 million...

Nov 21, 2019 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat after conflicting signals on trade

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Thursday after mixed signals on trade and a row between Washington and Beijing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly