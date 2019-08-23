You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Federal Reserve’s Kashkari says US shouldn’t ease bank capital rules

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 7:12 AM

nz_kashkari_230836.jpg
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said American banks need substantially higher capital than they have today and that the central bank is closely monitoring risks associated with leveraged lending.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming] Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said American banks need substantially higher capital than they have today and that the central bank is closely monitoring risks associated with leveraged lending.

"You can raise capital requirements and you'll still never take the risk to zero," Mr Kashkari says on panel discussion titled "Too Big to Fail: Where Do We Go From Here" at the reserve bank's research and policy conference on Thursday. "That's the only protection we have against all these unknowns, all these different, various scenarios"

"The biggest banks need substantially higher capital. I don't think we've got nearly enough, and the worst part is in Washington today they're walking back the modest changes that have already taken place, so we're literally moving in the wrong direction and we need to go substantially forward."

"Leveraged lending is an example of something that a lot of folks at the Fed are paying attention to: Who, ultimately, are the holders of that paper? We have some transparency, some visibility, but some of it is unclear to us. We didn't realise the extent of the threat of the approaching crisis in early 2008, and it's impossible to know the seriousness of a crisis as it's starting," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_STJO23_3871642.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

'Productive longevity' is behind proposals for older workers

BP_SGcbd_230819_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Accounting bodies, IMDA roll out plan to help smaller firms adopt technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly