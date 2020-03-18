You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Federal Reserve creates new mechanism to ensure credit available

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 6:51 AM

rk_FederalReserve_180320.jpg
Amid fears the American financial system will lock up, the Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced yet another mechanism to ensure credit will be available to US homes and businesses.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Amid fears the American financial system will lock up, the Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced yet another mechanism to ensure credit will be available to US homes and businesses.

The credit facility will provide funding for up to 90 days to major financial institutions known as primary dealers, the Fed said.

"The facility will allow primary dealers to support smooth market functioning and facilitate the availability of credit to businesses and households," the central bank said in a statement.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

France mulls UK travel ban over coronavirus

[PARIS] France could stop British travellers from entering the country if Britain fails to lockdown to battle the...

Mar 18, 2020 07:00 AM
Stocks

Brazil: Stocks close up 4.85%

[SAO PAULO] The Sao Paulo stock exchange recovered some of its recent losses on Tuesday, closing up 4.85 per cent as...

Mar 18, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

White House, Federal Reserve rolling out plans to save US economy

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump is drawing up a massive emergency spending package while the Federal Reserve...

Mar 18, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus deaths climb to 100: AFP tally

[WASHINGTON] A hundred people have died from the new coronavirus in the United States, according to an AFP count on...

Mar 18, 2020 06:54 AM
Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympics plans 'insensitive, irresponsible': IOC member

[MONTREAL] International Olympic Committee member Hayley Wickenheiser said on Tuesday that vows to press ahead with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.