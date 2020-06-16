Federal Reserve launches Main Street Lending Programme at last

The US Federal Reserve at long last launched its Main Street Lending Programme on Monday after making a series of changes to broaden its reach.

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Reserve at long last launched its Main Street Lending Programme on Monday after making a series of changes to broaden its reach.

The central bank also announced it will roll out the first segment of another emergency lifeline starting Tuesday, under which the Fed will buy up to US$750 billion in corporate bonds.

The Fed several times in recent weeks was on the verge of rolling out the Main Street programme, but held off as it expanded the criteria to reach more companies struggling to deal with the damage done by coronavirus shutdowns.

"Lenders ... are encouraged to begin making Main Street programme loans immediately," the Fed's Boston regional bank, which administers the program, said in the announcement.

The program aims to support businesses that are too big to benefit from the Paycheck Protection Programme run by the Treasury Department, and help them to retain their employees.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

The US Chamber of Commerce called it "a lifeline for businesses that have been disrupted by the health and economic consequences of Covid-19."

After hearing from thousands of firms and banks, the Fed slashed the minimum loan amount to US$250,000 from US$1 million originally.

The changes also extend the life of the loans to five years, and offer a two-year grace period on principal repayment, while interest payments are deferred for one year.

The Fed also opened the aperture of the facility at the top end, expanding the maximum loan size to as much as US$300 million

The Main Street program is available to businesses with up to 15,000 employees, or as much as US$5 billion in annual revenue, that were solvent before the crisis.

Unlike the Treasury Department's PPP loans, which turn into grants as long as most of the funds are used to pay workers, the Main Street loans are not forgivable.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the programme "is designed to help ensure that small and medium-sized businesses have access to the credit they need to get through this challenging period."

The firms benefitting from the US$600 billion in available funding are subject to the restrictions Congress required under the US$2.2 trillion CARES Act: they cannot pay dividends to investors or buy their own shares until one year after the conclusion of the loan, and there are restrictions on executive pay.

Once the lenders extend credit to businesses, the Fed will purchase 95 per cent of the loans to ensure banks continue to have cash available to put into the economy.

BUYING UP DEBT

Since the pandemic hit in mid-March, the Fed has rushed out a series of emergency programmes to pump liquidity into the US economy amid the severe downturn caused by the effort to contain the spread of Covid-19, including buying unlimited amounts of US Treasury debt, in an alphabet soup of new measures.

Among the latest, the New York Federal Reserve Bank announced it will begin buying qualified corporate debt starting Tuesday in a programme that runs through September 30.

The Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) will buy bonds issued by US companies that have not benefitted from other government aid, including the CARES act.

The goal is to "support market liquidity for corporate debt," the New York Fed said.

The second half of the programme, the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF), will help companies more directly and is due to launch "in the near future."

"The PMCCF will provide a funding backstop for corporate debt to Eligible Issuers so that they are better able to maintain business operations and capacity during the period of dislocation related to Covid-19," the New York Fed said.

AFP