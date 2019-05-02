You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Federal Reserve leaves key US rate unchanged amid mixed economic signals

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 6:07 AM

lwx_Federal Reserve_020519_11.jpg
The US Federal Reserve decided Wednesday to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged amid mixed signals about the direction of the US economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Reserve decided Wednesday to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged amid mixed signals about the direction of the US economy.

While the central bank noted the continued "strong labour market" and "solid" gains in economic activity, it also highlighted a slowdown in investment by businesses and households and inflation, which has fallen below the Fed's target.

After raising the key lending rate four times last year, the Fed voted unanimously to keep it in a range of 2.25-2.5 per cent.

Conflicting economic data has complicated the Fed's decision-making, while repeated attacks by President Donald Trump have left the institution open to concerns it might bow to political pressure.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell - whom Mr Trump appointed - will have the opportunity to explain the rationale more fully at a press conference set for 2.00pm (1800 GMT).

Analysts meanwhile will scrutinize the statement by the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, and will find just a few key changes of language.

Data since the March policy meeting show "the labour market remains strong and that economic activity rose at a solid rate," the statement said, somewhat more optimistic than the prior statement that noted slowing activity.

But the FOMC also noted growth in household spending and business fixed investment "slowed in the first quarter," and that key inflation measures "have declined and are running below 2 per cent," the Fed's target.

There also was one policy shift: a small reduction on interest paid to banks on cash reserves to 2.35 per cent from 2.4 per cent.

Some economists predicted that move, saying the actual federal funds rate had been drifting up to the higher end of the desired range.

That change is "intended to foster trading in the federal funds market well within the FOMC's target range."

In the first two meetings of the year, central bankers had made it clear they planned to hold off on any further moves until there were clear signs of the direction of the economy.

The Fed's mandate is full employment and stable prices, but central bankers have been baffled that wages and prices have shown few signs of taking off, even with unemployment at historic lows, companies nationwide complaining about struggles to find workers, and solid GDP growth of 3.2 per cent in the first three months of 2019.

Many economists point out the weakness underlying the strong GDP data, and say the last rate hike in December was a mistake, but even so near-record stock markets make it harder for the Fed to cut.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_banks_020519_4.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_office workers_020519_2.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Disability inclusion is a win-win, achievable goal

BT_20190502_FLNOX1_3769000.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Looking through the eyes of the blind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening