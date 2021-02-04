 Federal Reserve's Evans says the more fiscal support, the better, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Federal Reserve's Evans says the more fiscal support, the better

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 7:49 AM

nz_evans_040245.jpg
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday voiced support for the Biden administration's proposed US$1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, saying he would rather risk a package that is too big than a smaller package that would mean a slower path to recovery.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERKELEY, California] Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday voiced support for the Biden administration's proposed US$1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, saying he would rather risk a package that is too big than a smaller package that would mean a slower path to recovery.

"If it's too much, I think we can live with that - if it's too little, it's going to be extremely bad for so many people," Mr Evans said. "I think doing more is better than doing less in the current situation."

REUTERS

