You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Powell said no 'warning signs' in US economy

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 6:23 AM

nz_powell_151135.jpg
The US economy is a global standout at the moment, showing none of the signs of trouble that have preceded other recessions, at least not yet, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US economy is a global standout at the moment, showing none of the signs of trouble that have preceded other recessions, at least not yet, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said Thursday.

On a day when Germany and China each reported growth in the latest quarter of just 0.1 per cent, Mr Powell said, "the US economy is the star economy these days" with growth of about two per cent.

And "there is no reason to think that cannot continue," he told the House Budget Committee, quickly adding that he was worried about "jinxing" the outlook.

In the final day of back-to-back appearances before Congress, Mr Powell noted that while US manufacturing is in recession - partly due to lingering trade tensions - the consumer remains strong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer spending makes up 70 per cent of the US economy and that has remained healthy, as wages have risen modestly and unemployment is at 50-year lows, bringing more Americans into the labor market, he said.

SEE ALSO

Federal Reserve not focused on daily ups, downs of trade deal: Williams

"That is what drives the economy," Mr Powell said. But he said the Fed is monitoring "very carefully" to see if the tariff impact spills over to affect consumers.

The Fed raised the benchmark lending rate four times last year when the US economy appeared to be picking up steam. But as President Donald Trump's aggressive trade conflicts hit business investment and slowed manufacturing, the central bank reversed course and cut rates three times this year.

Mr Powell reaffirmed in his two congressional appearances this week that the Fed will stand pat for a time to see how the economy develops.

But with the US expansion now in its 11th year, "in principle, there is no reason why it can't last. At the risk of jinxing us."

As the Fed carefully monitors financial markets and different sectors of the economy, "we don't see the kind of warning signs that appear in other cycles yet," he said.

 

AFP

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Washington police announce arrest of 'Potomac River rapist'

[WASHINGTON] A man known as the "Potomac River rapist" who sexually assaulted at least 10 women and murdered one in...

Nov 15, 2019 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

Mexican central bank makes third straight rate cut

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the third straight time on Thursday, seeking...

Nov 15, 2019 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve not focused on daily ups, downs of trade deal: Williams

[SAN FRANCISCO] The US Federal Reserve will not make policy based on day to day developments in US-China trade...

Nov 15, 2019 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Arab fund offers US$305m loan to cash-starved Sudan

[KHARTOUM] Sudan said on Thursday it would receive a US$305 million loan from an Arab fund to help tackle the...

Nov 15, 2019 07:01 AM
Banking & Finance

EU bank to stop funding fossil fuels in 'landmark decision'

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's investment arm said on Thursday it will stop funding fossil fuel projects from 2022...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly