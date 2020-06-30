You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Powell warns US recovery depends on containing virus

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 6:19 AM

rk_JeromePowelll_300620.jpg
The US economy started to rebound earlier than expected, but the recovery will depend on containing the coronavirus and on government efforts to provide support, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US economy started to rebound earlier than expected, but the recovery will depend on containing the coronavirus and on government efforts to provide support, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday.

In comments just days after several southern and western US states, including Texas and Florida, were forced to reimpose restrictions after seeing Covid-19 cases spike, Mr Powell said efforts to reopen businesses caused spending and hiring to jump in May.

While the April-June quarter is likely to see the largest decline in GDP on record after authorities shut down businesses nationwide, "We have entered an important new phase and have done so sooner than expected," Mr Powell said in testimony prepared for delivery at a House Financial Services Committee hearing Tuesday.

But while that "bounceback" is welcome, he warned that keeping the virus in check remains a challenge.

"The path forward for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus," he said.

SEE ALSO

US pending home sales post record gain, exceed all forecasts

"A full recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities."

The Fed chief will appear at the hearing with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss the CARES Act approved in late March, which provide massive lending and aid to businesses and families.

Those programmds, which also include a host of lending and bond buying efforts by the central bank, remain crucial, Mr Powell said.

He highlighted once again that the impact of the economic downturn has not been shared equally, and the damage to low-income households as well as African Americans and Hispanics "has caused a level of pain that is hard to capture in words."

"The path forward will also depend on the policy actions taken at all levels of government to provide relief and to support the recovery for as long as needed," Mr Powell said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

WHO to send team to China as it warns pandemic far from over

US ends arms exports, China restricts visas in Hong Kong row

UK reimposes lockdown on virus-hit city of Leicester

New swine flu found in China has pandemic potential

Parties, policies, personalities in focus as campaigning starts amid Covid-19

Jobs in some international schools in danger if enrolment falls along with expat numbers

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

At least 32 die in Bangladesh ferry accident

[DHAKA] At least 32 people died after a ferry capsized and sank on Monday in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka following...

Jun 30, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

WHO to send team to China as it warns pandemic far from over

[GENEVA] Six months on from the novel coronavirus outbreak, the WHO said on Monday it was sending a team to China to...

Jun 30, 2020 06:54 AM
Transport

Boeing 737 MAX test flight takes off in Seattle

[SEATTLE] US regulators launched a test flight of the Boeing 737 MAX on Monday, a key step in recertifying the jet...

Jun 30, 2020 06:52 AM
Technology

After deadly clash, India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps over 'security'

[NEW DELHI] India on Monday banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the wildly popular TikTok and WeChat, over...

Jun 30, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

US ends arms exports, China restricts visas in Hong Kong row

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday ended sensitive defence exports to Hong Kong, further ramping up pressure...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.