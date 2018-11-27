You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Quarles to chair Financial Stability Board

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 6:46 AM

2018-11-26T142636Z_778021349_RC170833A1A0_RTRMADP_3_G20-FSB-QUARLES.JPG
US Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles has been appointed chair of the Financial Stability Board, the international regulatory body said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] US Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles has been appointed chair of the Financial Stability Board, the international regulatory body said on Monday.

He replaces Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who steps down in December as chair of the FSB, a body that has been coordinating new banking rules for the Group of 20 (G-20) since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

The FSB said that Klaas Knot, president of the Dutch central bank, was appointed vice-chair and will succeed Mr Quarles within three years for a period of three years.

Mr Quarles was appointed by US President Donald Trump as the Fed's first head of banking supervision last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Regulatory sources have said that the appointment of the transatlantic duo, first reported by Reuters, is seen by Europeans as helping to keep Washington fully engaged in the FSB, while also giving Europe an influential role.

Mr Quarles said the FSB's work remains relevant a decade after the financial crisis.

European regulators were alarmed when Mr Trump last year directed US regulators to review post-crisis regulations with an eye to stimulating lending and boosting the economy.

But the Fed under Quarles and Chairman Jerome Powell has largely steered a moderate course, moving to refine and tailor post-crisis regulations in line with firms' risk profiles.

Sensing that many governments want a pause in the heavy bout of rulemaking that followed the financial crisis, the FSB has already signalled a change in course and speed.

"Randy and Klaas will provide strong leadership and continuity as the FSB pivots towards the implementation and evaluation of post-crisis reforms, and to addressing emerging vulnerabilities in the global financial system," Mr Carney said in an FSB statement.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump warns Brexit may harm UK-US trade

Singapore's industrial output up a surprise 4.3% in October

GIC, Australian Reit Dexus form A$2b JV to invest in logistics

Global economy heads into final stretch with diminished momentum

Wage growth slows to worst rate since 2008 crisis: UN

Chinese university to launch investigation after don says he had edited twins' genes

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

Must Read

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

factory.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's industrial output up a surprise 4.3% in October

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

yq-lta1-25112018_2x.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Transport

First batch of diesel-electric hybrid buses to hit the road in December

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening