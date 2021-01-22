FedEx gears up to distribute Covid-19 vaccines regionally

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
WITH Singapore looking to be a hub for distributing Covid-19 vaccines to the region, major logistics players like FedEx are gearing up for the job.
Last month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore will play a crucial role in transporting Covid-19 vaccines around...
