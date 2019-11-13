You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed's Powell expects 'sustained expansion' of US economy

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 11:10 PM

doc77ykmr2ap607sb2b17e_doc77rhrfa9n6bvhvgtlr3.jpg
The US economy is likely to continue to grow, but faces continued risks from the global slowdown and trade disputes, which already dampened US expansion, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said Wednesday.
EPA

[WASHINGTON] The US economy is likely to continue to grow, but faces continued risks from the global slowdown and trade disputes, which have already dampened expansion, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

In the first of back-to-back days of testimony before Congress, Mr Powell reaffirmed that the central bank is on hold after cutting the benchmark lending rate three times this year.

After providing that stimulus to the economy, Mr Powell said, "my colleagues and I see a sustained expansion of economic activity, a strong labour market, and inflation near our symmetric two percent objective as most likely."

However, "sluggish growth abroad and trade developments have weighed on the economy and pose ongoing risks," he told the Joint Economic Committee.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He also flagged his concerns about an "unsustainable" government budget and "high and rising debt," which could limit policymakers' ability to boost spending as needed in an economic downturn.

SEE ALSO

Federal Reserve's election year challenge: Is slowing US job growth a 'material' change?

US GDP growth slowed to 1.9 per cent in the third quarter from 2.5 per cent in the previous three months and while that was partly due to a 40 day strike at General Motors, trade conflicts also have weakened business investment and "weighed on exports and manufacturing this year," Mr Powell said in his prepared testimony.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday again accused the Fed chief of raising rates too quickly and cutting too slowly, even indicating he would like to see negative interest rates used in Europe and Japan where economic growth has been persistently sluggish.

But Mr Powell repeated the message he delivered after the third rate cut in late September, saying: "We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook."

The Fed raised the key borrowing rate four times in 2018, but reversed course this year as Mr Trump's trade conflicts dragged on and began to impact the real economy.

Mr Powell said the rate cuts were designed to support continued growth "and to provide some insurance against ongoing risks."

And while he consistently declines to respond to Trump's criticisms, in a veiled aside to start his testimony he said the Fed has been granted independence to conduct monetary policy "based on facts and objective analysis."

AFP

Government & Economy

China lowers capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure projects

US consumer prices increase more than expected in October

India's headline inflation breaches central bank's threshold

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons

MAS to reboot e-KYC project

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 11:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang Q3 net profit falls 10% amid fewer orders

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding's third-quarter net profit slid 10 per cent year-on-year to 702.3 million Chinese yuan (S$...

Nov 13, 2019 10:39 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens lower on trade worries, Hong Kong unrest

[NEW YORK] US stocks slipped at open on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to "substantially" raise...

Nov 13, 2019 10:32 PM
Consumer

Alibaba launches US$13.4b Hong Kong listing to fund expansion

[HONG KONG] Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group launched the share sale for its Hong Kong listing on Wednesday,...

Nov 13, 2019 10:11 PM
Companies & Markets

Tuan Sing Q3 earnings slump 95% on revenue drop, higher finance costs

TUAN Sing Holdings' Q3 net profit plunged 95 per cent to about S$206,000 from S$3.8 million a year ago, the property...

Nov 13, 2019 10:00 PM
Government & Economy

China lowers capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure projects

[BEIJING] China will lower the minimum capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure investment projects, state...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly