You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed's Powell says jobs market not too tight, repeats case for gradual rate hikes

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

THE US jobs market does not appear overly tight, and the Federal Reserve should continue with a gradual pace of interest rate rises amid a strong economy to balance its employment and inflation goals, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

He also cautioned central banks against trying to run an excessively hot labour market for too long in case it undermines their credibility on low and stable inflation. "With the economy strong and risks to the outlook balanced, the case for continued gradual increases . . . remains strong," he said in prepared remarks before a central banking conference in Sintra, Portugal.

He added that unemployment was likely to drop further but that with wage growth currently moderate, "the labour market is not excessively tight".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US central bank raised its benchmark overnight lending rate for the second time this year at its policy meeting last week. It now sits in a range of 1.75 to 2 per cent.

The Fed also upgraded its forecast to another two rate rises this year, one more than projected in March. The Fed has raised rates seven times since it began a tightening cycle back in late 2015.

Mr Powell and most other policymakers have pledged to continue with a gradual but steady pace of rate rises as the best way to maintain an economic expansion which is entering its 10th year.

The US unemployment rate stands at an 18-year low while inflation has largely met the Fed's 2 per cent goal after six years of undershooting.

In his speech, Mr Powell also pointed to the uncertainty that policymakers face as they grapple with how much more room for manoeuvre they have before rate rises begin to curb economic activity. There appeared no historical precedent for inflation remaining so unresponsive to such low levels of unemployment, he said, making estimates of the natural unemployment rate more uncertain than in the past. Should the theory that low unemployment spurs higher inflation prove broken, "the implications for inflation might not be large" at low levels of joblessness, he said.

But he warned central banks against pushing that too far, given how hard they have worked to anchor inflation expectations. "If central banks were instead to try and exploit the nonresponsiveness of inflation to low unemployment and push resource utilisation significantly and persistently past sustainable levels, the public might begin to question our commitment to low inflation," he added. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Singapore can use less cash and be cheque-free by 2025: Ong Ye Kung

China's economic policy 'threat to world economy'

As Trump punishes trade allies, Europe expands global alliances

Merkel's conservatives warn eurozone budget could split EU

HK in most 'crisis' danger in next three years, says Nomura

China digs a trench for US trade siege

Editor's Choice

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

BT_20180621_JQCAROU21_3476914.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS, Stripe, Visa to power CarouPay

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening