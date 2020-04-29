You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fewer corruption-related reports in Singapore last year: CPIB

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 3:56 PM
angelat@sph.com.sg

CORRUPTION levels in Singapore remain firmly under control, with the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) receiving 350 corruption-related reports last year, down 2 per cent from the 358 reports received in 2018. 

There were fewer corruption-related reports last year, but more cases registered for investigation due to better quality information received, the bureau said. This was due to the improvement in the quality of information received, coupled with efforts to enhance investigative enquiries and intelligence probes. CPIB has also significantly enhanced prevention and outreach efforts in 2019 to raise anti-corruption awareness.

CPIB director Denis Tang said: "Singapore has achieved good results in the fight against corruption, but we cannot afford to let our guard down. Corruption must not be allowed to creep into our way of life and undermine Singapore’s reputation for being an incorrupt and fair society.

"CPIB remains resolute and committed in combating corruption and will continue to strengthen its operational capabilities to better detect and investigate corruption offences."

Private sector cases, totalling 107, continued to form the majority, or 90 per cent, of all the cases registered for investigation by CPIB. Of these, 10 per cent involved public sector employees rejecting bribes offered by private sector individuals.

SEE ALSO

US returns US$300m of 1MDB money to Malaysia

Public sector cases accounted for 10 per cent of all cases registered for investigation last year, and remained low at 12 which is similar to the annual average of the preceding four years.

A total of 147 individuals were prosecuted in court for offences investigated by CPIB in 2019. Of these, 142 were private sector individuals, with about 30 per cent involved in construction and building maintenance work. Public sector employees made up some 3 per cent of the total number of individuals prosecuted last year, comparable to the previous two years.

CPIB also achieved a higher annual clearance rate, completing investigations into 85 per cent of the number of subjects investigated last year. This is an improvement from the 80 per cent clearance rate in 2018.

Government & Economy

690 new coronavirus cases take Singapore tally past 15,000 mark

Singapore's Q1 total employment sees sharpest contraction since Sars

City of Beijing may ease quarantine rules as early as Thursday: sources

Gig workers get help as fiscal stimulus catches up with times

Ngee Ann Poly offers job support to graduating students amid Covid-19 pandemic

US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 03:47 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rise at open

[LONDON] Europe's equity markets extended gains at the open on Wednesday, as global sentiment was buoyed by a...

Apr 29, 2020 03:41 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher as virus restrictions ease

[SYDNEY] Australian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers, after coronavirus-induced restrictions slowly...

Apr 29, 2020 03:39 PM
Real Estate

3 commercial shophouses in Bugis, CBD up for sale

THREE shophouses in Bugis and the central business district have been put on the market, sole marketing agent...

Apr 29, 2020 03:30 PM
Government & Economy

690 new coronavirus cases take Singapore tally past 15,000 mark

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced 690 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday, taking the...

Apr 29, 2020 03:25 PM
Transport

Airbus burns through US$8.7b as aviation crisis deepens

[EDINBURGH] Planemaking giant Airbus said it consumed eight billion euros (S$12.28 billion) in cash in the first...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.