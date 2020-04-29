Fewer corruption-related reports in Singapore last year: CPIB

CORRUPTION levels in Singapore remain firmly under control, with the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) receiving 350 corruption-related reports last year, down 2 per cent from the 358 reports received in 2018.

There were fewer corruption-related reports last year, but more cases registered for investigation due to better quality information received, the bureau said. This was due to the improvement in the quality of information received, coupled with efforts to enhance investigative enquiries and intelligence probes. CPIB has also significantly enhanced prevention and outreach efforts in 2019 to raise anti-corruption awareness.

CPIB director Denis Tang said: "Singapore has achieved good results in the fight against corruption, but we cannot afford to let our guard down. Corruption must not be allowed to creep into our way of life and undermine Singapore’s reputation for being an incorrupt and fair society.

"CPIB remains resolute and committed in combating corruption and will continue to strengthen its operational capabilities to better detect and investigate corruption offences."

Private sector cases, totalling 107, continued to form the majority, or 90 per cent, of all the cases registered for investigation by CPIB. Of these, 10 per cent involved public sector employees rejecting bribes offered by private sector individuals.

Public sector cases accounted for 10 per cent of all cases registered for investigation last year, and remained low at 12 which is similar to the annual average of the preceding four years.

A total of 147 individuals were prosecuted in court for offences investigated by CPIB in 2019. Of these, 142 were private sector individuals, with about 30 per cent involved in construction and building maintenance work. Public sector employees made up some 3 per cent of the total number of individuals prosecuted last year, comparable to the previous two years.

CPIB also achieved a higher annual clearance rate, completing investigations into 85 per cent of the number of subjects investigated last year. This is an improvement from the 80 per cent clearance rate in 2018.