Financial institutions allowed more onsite staff from June 2: MAS

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 9:15 PM
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will allow financial institutions (FIs) here to reopen more customer-service locations under the first phase of the lifting of circuit-breaker measures on June 2. 

FIs will be allowed to have more onsite staff to meet increased customer needs as...

