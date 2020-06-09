Firms know rethinking business models needed; government support isn't forever

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ALTHOUGH the government is spending billions to preserve jobs for Singaporeans amid the Covid-19 crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said business leaders here acknowledge that the government cannot be expected to shore up companies forever.
He described their...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes