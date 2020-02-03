Firms may get interim help ahead of Budget virus support package: Lawrence Wong

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong speaks during a press conference on the virus situation last week. On Monday, he said in Parliament that the government will develop and roll out initiatives for firms "without having to wait for the Budget".

AHEAD of the upcoming Budget package of measures to support firms affected by the Wuhan virus, interim help will be given where possible, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry taskforce on the novel coronavirus, in Parliament on Monday.

Wherever possible, the government will develop and roll out initiatives for firms "without having to wait for the Budget", he said, in reply to a question from Member of Parliament Alex Yam.

The Singapore Tourism Board, for instance, has already announced initial support such as covering up to half of cleaning and disinfection costs for hotels with suspect cases, and "is studying if more can be done".

In a ministerial statement, Mr Wong gave a rundown of measures that have been taken since the outbreak began, from border controls and detection and isolation, to community responsibility and help for affected sectors.

Typically, about 14,000 Chinese nationals fly from China to Singapore every day, he noted. After the Chinese government imposed outbound restrictions on its citizens on Jan 23, this number fell by more than 80 per cent.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Nonetheless, recognising that there was still a regular flow of travellers from China and monitoring it carefully, Singapore took further steps: first, on Jan 28, by disallowing visitors with recent travel history in Hubei; then on Jan 31, by disallowing all new visitors with recent travel history in the rest of mainland China.

For affected firms and workers, quarantine allowance is provided, and the Ministry of Manpower and the National Trades Union Congress will work with employers to support affected workers and protect their livelihoods, said Mr Wong.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development is also reaching out to those under quarantine, and will provide ComCare financial assistance and social support to those in need.

As previously announced, there will be targeted support to sectors such as tourism and transport that are directly hit, and related industries and firms. "Besides these specific sectors, we recognise that there will be knock-on impacts on related industries in the event of a broad-based slowdown," he added. That is where the upcoming Budget package of measures comes in.

The government will also consider taking action against irresponsible behaviours, such as landlords who evict Chinese tenants who are on their leave of absence, said Mr Wong. If landlords start turning tenants away, containment efforts will be much harder, and "the outcome will be completely counterproductive," he noted.

In specific cases, the government will engage such landlords, and may have to "see if tougher action needs to be taken".