You are here

Home > Government & Economy

First batch of 8 satellite career centres in the heartland to help job seekers from July 1

Sun, Jun 21, 2020 - 6:42 PM

doc7b41ir9kq4lwt9tj8yj_doc7as627i85fa14es5l3v4.jpg
At least 24 such centres will be set up in community clubs and other suitable locations across all Housing Board towns eventually, said Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo on Sunday (June 21) during a virtual media interview.
PHOTO: SPH

[SINGAPORE ] From July 1, job seekers can visit any of the eight satellite career centres in the heartland for career matching services and advice.

These centres, located in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong West, Sengkang, Woodlands and Yishun, are the first batch of satellite career centres to help job seekers find the most suitable career pathway based on their needs.

At least 24 such centres will be set up in community clubs and other suitable locations across all Housing Board towns eventually, said Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo on Sunday (June 21) during a virtual media interview.

Called the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Centres, these will be set up in three phases, with phase two and three slated for Aug 1 and 15 respectively.

Mrs Teo said: “We want to make these career services highly accessible to residents and send a strong message to job seekers that even if they have to look for a new job, they’ll get the help they need.”

SEE ALSO

262 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community

Job seekers can go to these satellite centres to meet a Workforce Singapore (WSG) career ambassador who will provide career advice on the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

Close to 100,000 opportunities - jobs, traineeships and skills training places - will be generated by the Government under the package overseen by the new National Jobs Council.

Job seekers who require more in-depth and tailored career coaching services will be referred by the career ambassador to their nearest career centre for follow-ups.

There are five career centres islandwide, such as the WSG’s Career Connect and National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

On Sunday afternoon, Mrs Teo and Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad visited a pilot satellite career centre at Keat Hong Community Club in Choa Chu Kang, which serves as a test bed before its official opening on July 1.

Mrs Teo noted that career services provided at these satellite centres will be dynamic and further refined over time.

“I’m mindful that the needs of job seekers may change, as the job market isn’t static right now.

“The sectors that are affected now are more hospitality-related but later on, the affected sectors may go beyond these ones that we are already familiar with,” she said.

“As a result, the way we provide direction and guidance will be further fine-tuned.”

She added that close to 100 career ambassadors will be deployed across the 24 satellite centres.

These positions will be filled through various recruitment channels, including the SGUnited Jobs Initiative, and new hires will go through training.

The setting up of satellite career centres was first announced by Mrs Teo during the debate on the Fortitude Budget earlier this month.Job seekers can also seek help online at the MyCareersFuture.sg portal.Mr Zaqy urged Singaporeans of all ages, whether fresh graduates, mid-career people or those looking to get back into the job market, to visit the centres should they need help.

“The career ambassadors will be able to help you chart a personalised action plan to work towards your career plans,” he said.

“By bringing these services into the heartland, we hope to reach out to more job seekers and in the process, help them build the confidence in their job search.”

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

262 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community

Trump slams protests, defends pandemic response as Tulsa crowd underwhelms

Australian state extends state of emergency as coronavirus cases spike

Hong Kong unions, students fail to get support for strikes against security law

Japan PM Abe's support rebounds despite ex-justice minister's arrest

Singapore's actions in next five to 10 years will chart nation's course 'for decades to come': DPM Heng

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 21, 2020 04:26 PM
Banking & Finance

UOB reopens seven more branches on Monday; HSBC moves to new location at MBFC

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) will reopen seven additional branches in shopping malls and retail areas on June 22 after...

Jun 21, 2020 03:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Central banks cut US dollar offers in sign of market confidence

[LONDON] Major central banks in Europe and Asia will pare back their offers of dollars to lenders in a sign of...

Jun 21, 2020 03:25 PM
Government & Economy

262 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There are 262 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 42,095.

Jun 21, 2020 03:18 PM
Technology

Amazon signals entry into alcohol delivery in India with nod in key state

[NEW DELHI] Amazon.com has secured clearance to deliver alcohol in India's eastern state of West Bengal, according...

Jun 21, 2020 03:10 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hedge funds cut bullish bets on US crude from near 2-year high

[NEW YORK] Hedge funds and money managers cut bullish wagers on US crude from the highest levels in nearly two years...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.