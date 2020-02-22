You are here

Home > Government & Economy

First European dies from Covid-19 in Italy

Sat, Feb 22, 2020 - 7:58 AM

nz_milan_220232.jpg
The first European to succumb to the coronavirus has died in Italy, just hours after 10 towns were locked down following a flurry of new cases.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[ROME] The first European to succumb to the coronavirus has died in Italy, just hours after 10 towns were locked down following a flurry of new cases.

A 78-year old Italian from the Veneto region who had tested positive for the virus died in hospital, where he had recovered some 10 days earlier for an unrelated health issue, Italy's health minister said.

Adriano Trevisan was a retired bricklayer and one of two with the disease in the region, while 15 other people were discovered to have caught the virus in Lombardy, which took immediate measures to isolate affected areas.

Five doctors and 10 other people tested positive for the virus in Lombardy, after apparently frequenting the same bar and group of friends, with two other cases in Veneto, authorities said at a press conference.

Over 50,000 people have been asked to stay at home in the areas concerned, while all public activities such as carnival celebrations, church masses and sporting events have been banned for up to a week.

SEE ALSO

Investing during virus outbreaks

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said "everything is under control", and stressed the government was maintaining "an extremely high level of precaution".

Since December, the Sars-like virus has killed more than 2,200 people in China, the epidemic's epicentre.

Elsewhere in the world, it has killed over a dozen people and spread across some 27 countries and regions.

AFP

Government & Economy

In next downturn, Fed may opt for quick, strong action

Budget could cut prejudice against hiring older workers

Industry 4.0 trade show to be held here for another 5 years

Do not force staff to take leave, MOM warns employers

More funding for tourism firms to train staff; cash to shore up guides' wages

Japan to limit foreign ownership in 12 key sectors

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 22, 2020 07:42 AM
Government & Economy

In next downturn, Fed may opt for quick, strong action

[NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO] In the next economic downturn, the Federal Reserve and other central banks may need to roll...

Feb 22, 2020 07:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo to pay US$3b to settle fake accounts scandal

[NEW YORK] Wells Fargo has agreed to pay US regulators US$3 billion to settle three investigations into the bank's...

Feb 22, 2020 06:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold's 'cold blooded' gain shows virus-induced rush into havens

[NEW YORK] Investors are rushing to the safety of gold amid a selloff in US stocks on mounting concerns the...

Feb 22, 2020 06:29 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil slides 1% on renewed fears over toll from coronavirus

[BENGALURU] Oil prices fell about 1 per cent on Friday on renewed concerns about crude demand being pinched by the...

Feb 22, 2020 06:18 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares slide on rise in Covid-19 cases, weak US data

[BENGALURU] European shares fell on Friday after data showing stalling business activity in the United States...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly