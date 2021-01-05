You are here

Home > Government & Economy

First NTUC president and prominent unionist Mahmud Awang dies, aged 93

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 12:38 PM

Awang_BH.jpg
Mahmud Awang speaking at NTUC's memorial ceremony for the late Lee Kuan Yew. Awang became president of the Singapore Trade Union Congress in 1960.
PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

[SINGAPORE] Mahmud Awang, one of the founders of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and its first president, died last Sunday in the evening, aged 93.

Awang, who was also a People's Action Party (PAP) MP, was a prominent unionist who laid the foundations for Singapore's pragmatic approach to union issues and helped workers here improve their wages and working conditions.

Born in Kluang, Johor, in 1928, Awang moved here during the Second World War as one of many young men compelled by the Japanese occupying forces to work at their naval school in Sembawang.

He went back to Kluang after the war but returned to Singapore to find work . He then joined the Singapore Traction Company, which ran buses, as a conductor.

It was there that Awang became involved in union work. In 1955, he joined several other workers to lead a five-month strike by the company to protest against low wages.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Following a brief detention the year after by colonial authorities, Awang joined the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) but left in 1959 as he felt party leaders were too chauvinistic towards other races.

But in that time, he earned a reputation for his leadership skills and was elected the president of the Singapore Traction Company Employees' Union in 1958 - a post he was re-elected to for several years.

Awang went on to become president of the Singapore Trade Union Congress (STUC) in 1960. The STUC brought various unions together, but had a rival in the Singapore Association of Trade Unions (Satu), which was rife with communist elements.

Awang and other union leaders decided the workers had to be united under one flag and made the decision to disband STUC to form NTUC. He helmed it as president.

Where Satu employed a more aggressive approach to union issues by continuing to organise protests and strikes, NTUC and Awang opted for a more pragmatic approach by bringing cases to court.

"NTUC's approach proved successful and caused workers aligned with Satu to switch sides as they saw how continued striking did not improve their working conditions and even threatened their livelihoods," said NTUC on its website.

Not long after, PAP leaders convinced him to stand for election and despite some initial reluctance, he did.

When the MP for Anson, Baharuddin Ariff, died in 1961, Cabinet minister Ahmad Ibrahim approached Awang to stand as a candidate in the constituency. He agreed, and narrowly lost to former chief minister David Marshall by about 500 votes.

In 1963, he again stood for election to the legislative assembly in Kampong Kapor, and won the seat for the PAP. He served as an MP for the next five years, stepping down in 1968.

North West District Mayor and PAP executive director Alex Yam on Monday paid tribute to Awang on Facebook, saying that he was lucky to have learnt from the latter's experience.

Mr Yam was a trade unionist with NTUC for seven years and still serves as Advisor to its United Workers of Petroleum Industries union.

"I was privileged to have met Encik Mahmud on a number of occasions over the years and to have learnt from his vast experience," said Mr Yam.

"He was a first-hand witness to the tumult of our early years and was a key player in ensuring that Singapore stayed non-communist and non-communalist."

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore's electricity demand fell 2 to 4% in 2020 due to Covid-19

Interactions between WEF attendees, locals to be 'managed' as part of virus measures

Hong Kong faces an uneven recovery in 2021

Last-minute White House decision opens more Arctic land to oil leasing

Singapore firms' payment performance hits all-time low in 2020: SCCB

Philippines' December inflation accelerates to 3.5% y-o-y

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 12:43 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's electricity demand fell 2 to 4% in 2020 due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE'S electricity demand is expected to have declined by 2 to 4 per cent in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic...

Jan 5, 2021 12:39 PM
Life & Culture

Turkey's social divides laid bare in Netflix hit

[ISTANBUL] One is a headscarf-wearing cleaning lady from the poor suburbs of Istanbul, the other a jet-setting...

Jan 5, 2021 12:38 PM
Government & Economy

Interactions between WEF attendees, locals to be 'managed' as part of virus measures

ATTENDEES of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Special Annual Meeting in Singapore in May will have limited...

Jan 5, 2021 12:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars rise on firm recovery prospects

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose against the greenback on Tuesday, clawing back the previous day...

Jan 5, 2021 12:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB raises TP for Boustead Projects, sees special dividend potential

CGS-CIMB has raised its target price (TP) on Boustead Projects to S$1.33 from S$0.95 previously following the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

Third CDL director resigns; firm sets up group to focus on contentious Sincere investment

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for