First Trump-Kim meeting scheduled for 9am June 12 in Singapore

The White House said on Monday that a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9.00am Singapore time on June 12.

[WASHINGTON] The White House said on Monday that a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9.00am Singapore time on June 12.

"The advance team in Singapore is finalising preparations and will remain in place until the summit begins," said Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announcing the timing of the meeting.

Ms Sanders added that Mr Trump was getting daily national security briefings on North Korea in the run up to the meeting.

AFP

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Read More: