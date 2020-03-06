You are here

Home > Government & Economy

First UK death confirmed in coronavirus outbreak

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 7:13 AM

nz_britainmask_060341.jpg
Britain on Thursday announced its first death from coronavirus within the country, as the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 115.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain on Thursday announced its first death from coronavirus within the country, as the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 115.

"I am very sorry to report a patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died," England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty said in a statement.

The patient, being treated in the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, west of London, was elderly and had "underlying health conditions", he said.

The patient is believed to have contracted the virus in Britain.

One British man had previously died from coronavirus, after being infected while quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship near Tokyo.

SEE ALSO

Airlines grim as trade group sees potential US$113b hit from virus

Health authorities meanwhile updated their travel advice for people returning from Italy, which has badly hit by the outbreak that has infected more than 97,000 people and killed over 3,300 around the world.

It urges anyone returning from the country in the past fortnight who develops symptoms to self-isolate.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his sympathy for the family of the victim who died, but said the nationwide situation had not changed significantly.

Britain is still trying to contain the outbreak, but is moving towards implementing an action plan to delay its spread until the warmer months.

The state-run health service is currently under strain as it deals with winter outbreaks of flu and norovirus.

"The situation is pretty much as it has been in the sense that we are still in the contain phase, though now our scientists and medical advisers are making preparations for the delay phase," Mr Johnson said.

"What they are looking at in the next few days, in the near future, is what kind of measures might be necessary to retard the spread of the disease.

"As soon as they've decided that the moment is right to announce those, we will be absolutely clear with the public about what needs to be done.

"But for the moment things are as they have been."

Measures to be introduced when the virus spreads could include asking people to work from home, reducing large gatherings such as football matches and shutting schools.

On Thursday, rugby union officials announced the postponement of England's Six Nations match on March 14 in Rome against Italy where 11 towns are under quarantine.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump prepares scorched earth campaign against Biden

Bank of England has 'ammunition' to tackle economic effects of coronavirus: Governor

Warren says not ready to make endorsement in Democratic race

US announces US$8.3b in coronavirus funding as cases surge

Bank of Canada sees rate cut cushioning the economic blow of coronavirus

Federal Reserve postpones Denver conference

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 07:17 AM
Life & Culture

Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in latest music video

[LOS ANGELES] It was a twofer for fans of Katy Perry: the pop star dropped a new music video - and revealed that she...

Mar 6, 2020 07:15 AM
Banking & Finance

India's central bank moves to rescue major lender

[NEW DELHI] India's central bank on Thursday appointed an administrator for Yes Bank and limited withdrawals in a...

Mar 6, 2020 07:08 AM
Transport

Airlines grim as trade group sees potential US$113b hit from virus

[NEW YORK] Airlines face a revenue hit of up to US$113 billion in 2020 due to coronavirus, a trade group warned on...

Mar 6, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Trump prepares scorched earth campaign against Biden

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump makes no secret of the scorched earth campaign he'll mount against Democratic...

Mar 6, 2020 06:58 AM
Technology

Coronavirus triggers work-from home trend in Seattle

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tech firms in Seattle, a new focal point for the coronavirus epidemic, were telling employees this...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.