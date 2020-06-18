You are here

Fitch cuts India's outlook to 'negative'

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 12:42 PM

Ratings agency Fitch cut its outlook for India to "negative" from "stable" on Thursday, saying that the coronavirus outbreak had an unfavourable impact on the economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Ratings agency Fitch cut its outlook for India to "negative" from "stable" on Thursday, saying that the coronavirus outbreak had an unfavourable impact on the economy.

"The coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened India's growth outlook for this year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden," Fitch said in a statement.

It maintained its rating for India at 'BBB-'.

