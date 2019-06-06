You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fitch downgrades Mexico credit rating amid trade tension with US

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 8:08 AM

[MEXICO CITY] Fitch downgraded Mexico's credit rating on Wednesday, saying Latin America's second-largest economy faced greater risk due to US President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs and financial woes at state oil company Pemex.

Fellow ratings agency Moody's changed its outlook for Mexico to negative from stable, as a high-level Mexican delegation in Washington scrambled to reach a deal to avoid US tariffs of five per cent starting Monday and rising incrementally to 25 per cent by October.

Fitch said it had downgraded Mexico's long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer default ratings to BBB from BBB+, citing "Pemex's deteriorating credit profile together with ongoing weakness in the macroeconomic outlook, which is exacerbated by external threats from trade tensions," among other factors.

"Downside risks are magnified by threats by US President Trump to impose tariffs on Mexico from June 10... to compel it to stop the flow of migrants across its territory into the US, amid a pattern of trade uncertainty," Fitch said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump tweeted that there had been "progress" in the US-Mexican talks to defuse the tariff situation, but said it was "not nearly enough!"

The tariff threat has caused severe jitters in Mexico, which sends 80 per cent of its exports to the United States.

Both ratings agencies said the huge debt burden at Pemex, Mexico's biggest company, would also weigh heavily on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government, which has vowed to get the struggling firm back on its feet.

Hit by years of declining production, Pemex owes more than US$100 billion, making it one of the world's most indebted companies.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
2 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
3 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

Must Read

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_CCHORANGIT08M_3801421.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Garage

Monk's Hill Ventures invests in cyber security startup Horangi

BP_Federal Reserve_060619_13.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

US economy sees 'slight' gains; some slowing in manufacturing: Federal Reserve

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening