You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fitch downgrades UK debt to AA-, outlook negative

Sat, Mar 28, 2020 - 6:53 AM

[WASHINGTON] Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Britain's debt a notch and lowered the outlook to negative, citing the "significant weakening" of public finances and damage to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The coronavirus outbreak has inflicted an unprecedented shock on financial markets and economic activity, with policymakers struggling to avert a longer-lasting downturn," Fitch said in a statement.

In addition, lingering uncertainty over Brexit and the "uncertainty around the future trade relationship with the EU could constrain the strength of the post-crisis economic recovery."

AFP

Government & Economy

IMF chief: 'Clear we have entered recession'

Trump signs US$2t recovery plan as US virus cases skyrocket

Trump invokes defence powers to order GM to produce ventilators

SoftBank's bet on sharing economy backfires with Covid-19

Measures won't stave off recession but will contain damage: economists

SGD bounces slightly after fiscal blast

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 28, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

IMF chief: 'Clear we have entered recession'

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive...

Mar 28, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Trump signs US$2t recovery plan as US virus cases skyrocket

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump signed into law Friday the US$2 trillion rescue plan to salvage a US economy...

Mar 28, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Trump invokes defence powers to order GM to produce ventilators

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump issued a federal order on Friday to force auto giant General Motors to...

Mar 28, 2020 06:45 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks fall, snapping three-day winning streak

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks sank on Friday, plunging after three positive sessions despite the House of...

Mar 28, 2020 06:43 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil plunges posting fifth straight weekly loss despite stimulus efforts

[NEW YORK] Oil prices plunged 5 per cent on Friday and posted a fifth straight weekly loss as demand destruction...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.