You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fitch ratings agency says Italian debt outlook now 'negative'

Sat, Sep 01, 2018 - 6:40 AM

[NEW YORK] The Fitch ratings agency on Friday revised its outlook for Italian long-term debt from stable to negative, citing the risks of a "new and untested" coalition government.

A statement from the New York-based agency said it expects "fiscal loosening" from the new populist government, possibly leaving "Italy's very high level of public debt more exposed to potential shocks."

The lowered outlook comes almost exactly three months after the new coalition - joining the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right Lega Nord, formerly the Northern League - came to power in elections that jolted the country's mainstream parties.

The partners campaigned as strongly anti-immigrant and as outspoken critics of the European Union.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fitch said Italian risk had grown since its last review in March, given "the sizable policy differences between its coalition partners, and inconsistencies" between some electoral promises and the "stated objective to reduce public debt."

The Lega Nord is most influential in Italy's north, while the Five Star Movement is strongest in the poorer south, and their economic approaches differ on issues including taxation.

"It is unclear how these policy tensions will be resolved," Fitch said.

Italy's economy was hard hit by the 2008 global financial crisis and the Eurozone debt meltdown. It has resumed growth but faces an array of deep structural problems.

AFP

Government & Economy

Price-quality evaluation to be default approach for govt procurement tenders

China's August manufacturing outperforms expectations

Collecting NRIC numbers, making copies to be illegal from Sept 1, 2019

Trump to back US$200b China tariffs as early as next week

Argentina hikes interest rates to 60% as peso plummets

Juncker pledges to boost auto tariffs if Trump reneges on agreement

Editor's Choice

Sep 1, 2018
Real Estate

Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase

BT_20180901_HHBRUNCH1NEW_3548023.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Brunch

Frankenscience or fearless medicine?

BT_20180901_MRMARKET1_3549122.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility

Most Read

1 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
2 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel DC Reit, Singapore Exchange, Wheelock Properties
4 Ex-bank officer who misappropriated S$520,000 gets 12-year prohibition orders
5 1MDB-linked banker disappears from US website
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sep 1, 2018
Real Estate

Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase

Sep 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Price-quality evaluation to be default approach for govt procurement tenders

Sep 1, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending cools in July

Sep 1, 2018
Government & Economy

China's August manufacturing outperforms expectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening