You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fitch, S&P downgrade Argentina debt as default risk grows

Sat, Aug 17, 2019 - 6:39 AM

nz_s&p_170819.jpg
Ratings agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's downgraded Argentina's sovereign debt rating on Friday, flagging higher chances of a default in the wake of a shock primary election result that plunged the country into its latest economic crisis.
PHOTO: AFP

[BUENOS AIRES] Ratings agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's downgraded Argentina's sovereign debt rating on Friday, flagging higher chances of a default in the wake of a shock primary election result that plunged the country into its latest economic crisis.

Argentine markets were in free-fall for most of the week after Sunday's vote when centre-left presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez trounced centre-right President Mauricio Macri. The scale of Mr Fernandez's victory suggested he could win the October ballot in the first round, potentially putting an end to free-market economic reforms and an IMF-backed (International Monetary Fund) austerity plan.

The downgrades cap a tough week in which the peso lost nearly 20 per cent of its value, forcing the central bank to eat into its reserves with dollar auctions. Fitch downgraded Argentina's sovereign debt rating from 'B' to 'CCC', while S&P lowered its rating to 'B-' from 'B'.

"The downgrade of Argentina's ratings reflects elevated policy uncertainty following the primary elections, a severe tightening of financing conditions, and an expected deterioration in the macroeconomic environment that increase the likelihood of a sovereign default or restructuring of some kind," Fitch said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fitch said it expected Argentina's economy to contract 2.5 per cent in 2019, down from a previous forecast of 1.7 per cent. Fitch added that it saw government debt rising to around 95 per cent of gross domestic product in 2019.

S&P saw 2019 growth falling 2.3 per cent, compared with a prior forecast of a 1.6 per cent decline.

Alejo Czerwonko, emerging markets strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office, said the downgrade was not going to substantially change many people's minds about the solidity of Argentine debt.

"Argentina was already rated deep into junk territory and this is pushing the rating a bit deeper, but it reveals little new information to investors," he said.

While Fitch said it expects growth to be flat in 2020, S&P saw 2020 growth at 0.5 per cent, compared with a prior forecast of 2.2 per cent, highlighting uncertainty over the policies of Mr Fernandez.

Fitch said the chances of Mr Fernandez winning the election had grown, raising doubts about the future of Mr Macri's IMF-backed austerity plan. The fact that Mr Fernandez's running mate is leftist former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, a longtime skeptic of the IMF program, only heightened those doubts, Fitch said.

"We could lower the ratings over the next 12-18 months if economic and financial stresses continue to mount," S&P said, adding it saw "a greater than one-in-three chance of a downgrade over the coming year."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Democratic and Republican lawmakers back US$8b F-16 jet sale to Taiwan

US's North Korea envoy to visit Japan, South Korea next week

Hong Kong puts Beijing in a quandary

July NODX slide improves but no rebound in sight

Malaysia's Q2 GDP beats forecasts but trade risks cloud outlook

Jokowi eyes highest Indonesia growth since 2013 amid global slowdown

Editor's Choice

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

BT_20190817_PGIPO17_3865231.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease preparing for S-Reit listing that will include Orchard mall

Must Read

BT_20190817_BRUNCHP1_3864751.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Brunch

The way back to black: Saving a sinking company is tricky in a sea of divergent interests

nz_sgexports_170825.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Government & Economy

July NODX slide improves but no rebound in sight

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly