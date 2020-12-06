You are here

Five new coronavirus cases in Singapore, all imported

Sun, Dec 06, 2020 - 3:45 PM

There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon, with no new community cases reported.
BT PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon, with no new community cases reported. All five cases were imported, and they had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Sunday's cases take Singapore's...

[TOKYO] Japan's government is considering the resumption of inbound tourism on a limited basis from the spring as...

