Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 3:28 PM

AK_sgcov_1811.jpg
There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,135.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore. This is the eighth day in a row that all new cases are imported.

