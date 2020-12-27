You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Sun, Dec 27, 2020 - 3:46 PM

yq-moh-27122020.jpg
MOH reported 5 new Covid-19 cases, all imported, on Dec 27, 2020.
BT PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,524.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

No community cases or patients from within...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws

China central bank urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

British PM sold out fish in Brexit trade deal, fishermen say

Expanded vaccinations to begin in UK on Jan 4: Telegraph

Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind

Japan aims to eliminate petrol vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 27, 2020 03:28 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws

[NEW DELHI] Leaders of Indian farmers'unions have agreed to meet ministers on Tuesday, possibly paving the way for a...

Dec 27, 2020 03:18 PM
Garage

China central bank urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

[BEIJING] China's central bank urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet...

Dec 27, 2020 03:14 PM
Government & Economy

British PM sold out fish in Brexit trade deal, fishermen say

[LONDON] British fishermen said on Saturday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had sold out fish stocks to the...

Dec 27, 2020 03:04 PM
Government & Economy

Expanded vaccinations to begin in UK on Jan 4: Telegraph

[SAN FRANCISCO] Oxford and Astrazeneca's Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out across the UK starting Jan 4, the...

Dec 27, 2020 02:48 PM
Consumer

BioNTech will work with others to boost vaccine capacity: CEO

[ANKARA] BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said his company would be open to cooperating with others as it looks...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions

China's industrial profits grow robustly, seventh straight rise

Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill

Elon Musk says it's 'impossible' to take Tesla private, mulls new IPO

Australian lobster sector claws back trade after China ban

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for