You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 4:05 PM

AK_sgcov_2611.jpg
There were five new coronavirus cases announced as of Thursday noon (Nov 26), with one case in the community.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases announced as of Thursday noon (Nov 26), with one case in the community.

There were no new cases from worker's dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This was the first locally transmitted case in 16 days.

The...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Muhyiddin secures key victory after parliament approves 2021 budget

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Thailand moves to cool baht rally that threatens pandemic recovery

US Supreme Court backs religious groups over New York virus curbs

Job gains in financial sector may belie skills mismatch for tech roles

Singapore industrial production sees surprise 0.9% fall in October

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 04:00 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL venture Sincere sees recovery in sales at Chengdu project

CHINA-BASED property developer Sincere Property Group on Thursday posted 150 million yuan (S$30.6 million) in sales...

Nov 26, 2020 03:59 PM
Government & Economy

Muhyiddin secures key victory after parliament approves 2021 budget

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin secured a key victory on Thursday as parliament approved...

Nov 26, 2020 03:48 PM
Transport

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded the first of two civil contracts for the construction of a...

Nov 26, 2020 03:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOBKH initiates 'buy' on Nanofilm due to unique tech, superior margin

UOB Kay Hian on Thursday initiated coverage on advanced materials and nanoproducts firm Nanofilm Technologies...

Nov 26, 2020 03:15 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares jump on Samsung boost, economic recovery hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares climbed nearly 1 per cent on Thursday as gains in Samsung Electronics and economic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

NTUC Income adds Covid-19 insurance coverage for overseas travel

Singapore industrial production sees surprise 0.9% fall in October

Singapore shares decline as global rally cools; STI opens 0.6% lower

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for