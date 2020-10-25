You are here

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

Sun, Oct 25, 2020 - 4:23 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were five new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Sunday noon - two locally transmitted, three imported - taking Singapore's total to 57,970.

Both of the locally transmitted infections were people living in dormitories while the imported ones were put on stay-home notices on...

