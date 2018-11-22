You are here

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 7:48 PM
THE proposal by the Civil Justice Commission of the use of scale legal costs is off the table for now, lawyers who attended a townhall on Nov 22 have been told.

According to a lawyer who was at the townhall for further feedback on cost proposals, Law Minister K Shanmugam broke the good news to the practitioners who had been understandably upset about the proposal of fixing legal costs for civil proceedings.

The Civil Justice Commission, set up in 2015 by the Supreme Court, has recently recommended fixed legal costs to be introduced for civil proceedings in a move to give litigants pause and to incentivise lawyers to resolve disputes quickly. A public consultation exercise on the reports has been ongoing since Oct 26, and will end on Nov 30.

Scale legal costs for taking a case to court allow parties to weigh the consequences before deciding whether it is worthwhile to incur the legal costs, said a panel that made the recommendation. It would also encourage lawyers to resolve the dispute quickly and obtain the fixed price for less time and effort so that they can take on more cases.

Under such a regime, solicitor-and-client costs – which a litigant pays his lawyer – should generally be equal to party-and-party costs, which the losing party pays the winning party to defray his legal expenses. “The intended result is that a successful litigant who conducts his case reasonably throughout should recover all his litigation costs,” said the commission. Parties can opt out if they are aware of the consequences.

Close to 1,000, or one in five, practising lawyers had turned up at a townhall on Nov 12 to raise their grave concern with the minister about the “most dramatic changes” - the concept of scale legal costs in civil suits and the move to equate solicitor-and-client costs to what the losing party pays the winning party. Scale legal costs could more than halve payouts that lawyers now command.

As indicated in the report, under the multi-tiered scale of costs, maximum sums allowed for professional fees range from S$6,000 for a S$60,000 claim to S$148,000 for a S$10 million claim, and S$723,000 for a S$200 million claim.

