You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Flat New Zealand economy prompts rate cut talk

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 10:19 AM

BP_Reserve Bank of New Zealand_200619_61.jpg
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its base rate to a record low of 1.5 per cent in May, attempting to boost slowing growth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's economic growth remained sluggish at 0.6 per cent in the first three months of 2019, official data showed on Thursday, fuelling expectations of another interest rate cut before year's end.

The modest increase in gross domestic product for the March quarter was the same as the growth rate in the final three months of 2018, Statistics New Zealand said.

It said the quarterly figure was boosted by a 3.7 per cent rise in construction and brought the country's annual growth to 2.7 per cent for the year to March 31.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its base rate to a record low of 1.5 per cent in May, attempting to boost slowing growth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Capital Economics said the latest figures were likely to prompt further action from the central bank.

"We think that economic activity will ultimately prove disappointing, averaging just 2.2 per cent in 2019, well below the economy's potential growth rate of around 2.8 per cent," economist Ben Udy said.

"If we're right that may prompt the RBNZ to cut rates once more to a new record low of 1.25 per cent before the end of the year."

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Blockchain platform Zilliqa teams up with payments startup Xfers
4 Independent startup accelerator Accelerating Asia to close US$5m pre-seed VC fund in July
5 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads

Must Read

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Jun 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Fortune Reit, Yanlord Land, Pan Hong Holdings, USP Group

Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL prices S$200m four-year fixed rate notes at 2.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening