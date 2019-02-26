You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Flower sector fears Brexit could nip exports in the bud

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 7:05 AM

BP_FLOWERS_260219_22.jpg
For Sam Taylor, director of a family-run plant bulbs and fresh flowers business in eastern England, fears of post-Brexit delays to imports and exports are growing alongside his daffodils.
PHOTO: AFP

[HOLBEACH, United Kingdom] For Sam Taylor, director of a family-run plant bulbs and fresh flowers business in eastern England, fears of post-Brexit delays to imports and exports are growing alongside his daffodils.

"It's the same as every business... we're all concerned, we would like clarity," the 41-year-old told AFP Monday as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union continues to roil the country.

"They need to bash their heads together and... just get on with it," he added of British MPs, as they continue to disagree over a Brexit deal with less than five weeks until Britain is set to leave.

Mr Taylor's Bulbs - a fourth generation family business founded in 1919 in Holbeach, Lincolnshire - buys bulbs from the Netherlands and sends fresh daffodils in the opposite direction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The flowers, grown at the firm's farm, currently leave in the late afternoon and arrive for auction in the Netherlands the following morning.

Mr Taylor is concerned by warnings that shipments could be stuck at British and European ports for days if Britain leaves the EU on March 29 without a divorce deal.

Although the fresh flowers only represent a small slice of his overall business, and most are shipped domestically, he says delays could wipe out exports.

"The product will not be fit for sale by the time it gets there," he said.

"It would be a market we've lost and that's not great."

His next-day imports of bulbs from Europe could also become a thing of the past if ports are clogged.

Mr Taylor, who said he backed remaining in the EU in the 2016 referendum, fears customers used to receiving orders the next day might have to be more patient.

"No one seems to carry any stock any more because it turns up the next day.

"But things might well have to change."

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

BP_SG_260219_2.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening